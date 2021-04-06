MoS G Kishan Reddy Home condemns Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday condemned the recent Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh in which 22 CRPF jawans lost their lives, saying that nothing can be won through violence.

Speaking to the media, Reddy said, "Nothing has been won through violence and it is not good that the jawans have been attacked. Everyone must work collectively for upliftment in a democratic way. If Naxals think that they will protest against the government in a violent way, then it is not good for anyone. By doing so, now the family members of the 22 jawans are suffering now."



Conveying his deep condolences to the families of the jawans who made the supreme sacrifice, Reddy said that he severely condemns the act by Naxals.

At least 22 security personnel lost their lives while 31 sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out between security forces and Naxals along the Sukma-Bijapur border on Saturday after a party of jawans was ambushed by Naxals near Jonnaguda village.

Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh on Sunday said that there was absolutely no intelligence or operational failure in the operation. (ANI)

