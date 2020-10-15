MoS G Kishan Reddy visits rain-affected areas in Hyderabad, seeks damage report

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 15 (ANI): The Centre on Thursday sought a primary report from the Telangana government on damages caused by intense rainfall in the state, especially capital Hyderabad, for three days since Monday.

Union Minister of State G Kishan Reddy, who visited the rain-affected areas in Hyderabad on Thursday, asked the state government to issue a primary report on the damage.

"The state government must provide us (Centre) the primary report on the damage caused due to the heavy rain. Many places in the Telugu-speaking states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) have been facing a lot of problem due to flood," Reddy said, adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have assured them of providing all kind of support.



He further said he visited various low lying areas of Hyderabad on Thursday and listened to the problems of the people living there.

"They said the drains are overflowing because of heavy rain, and that water is entering their houses. The people living in these areas are facing problems because of the lack of basic amenities. This situation arose because of the failure in the drainage system. I appeal to the state government to fix the drainage system," Reddy said.

"I have spoken to the Collector as well," he added.

He also said that four teams of National Disaster Response Force have reached Hyderabad and have been rescuing people who are stuck in waterlogged homes. (ANI)

