MoS Home Affairs flags off cycle rally in Porbandar

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 20:34 IST

Porbandar (Gujarat) [India] Sept 7 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday flagged off a cycle rally in Gujarat's Porbandar as part of celebrations to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.
"500 cyclists would be paddling from Porbandar to New Delhi with the theme - Non-Violence, Swachchata and Say 'No to Drugs" said an official statement.
"This rally is jointly organised and participated by various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) including BSF, CRPF, CISF, SSB, Assam Rifles, ITBP and NSG," the statement further stated.
Talking about Gandhi's philosophy, Reddy said that the Father of the Nation is a symbol of truth and non-violence for the whole world. "His vision of an egalitarian, inclusive, sustainable and peaceful society is most relevant even today, as the world is facing problems like global terrorism, fanaticism, extremism, among others," the statement quoted the MoS as saying.
He further said that the government is celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in a big way and through various programmes, Bapu's vision and values would be taken amongst the people.
Reddy remembered Gandhi's message of 'sanitation and cleanliness being more important than Independence'.
In this context, the MoS highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Swachch Bharat' and his clarion call to the nation to make India plastic-free from October 2 this year. He also talked about the 'Swachhata hi Sewa' programme, to be launched from Septemeber 11.
Talking about the cycle rally, Reddy said, "This effort would surely play a vital role in building a positive and harmonious image of the security forces in the public. It will also provide an opportunity to spread the message and thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi." (ANI)

