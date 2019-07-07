MoS home affairs G Kishan Reddy flags off bicycle event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs flagged off a bicycling event organised by the Hyderabad Bicycle club in association with the CHIREC school on Saturday at the HITEC city.

Parents of the students studying in CHIREC school and other cycling enthusiasts took part in the programme.

Reddy and other participants were seen riding the bicycle.

Addressing the gathering at the event G Kishan Reddy said, "The central government has started encouraging electric vehicles to reduce climatic pollution. The 2019 budget also focused on introducing electric vehicles in the environment."

"Not only pollution, but bicycling also keeps one in good health. If one's workplace is close to their house, they should get into the habit of going to office by bicycle than cars or two-wheelers," he added.

This statement by the MoS Home Affairs comes a day after the Union Budget 2019-20 was presented in the Parliament on Friday.

The budget proposed lower Goods and Service tax (GST) on electric vehicles and additional income tax deduction on loans for the purchase. (ANI)

