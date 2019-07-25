MoS Home Affairs to be chief guest at 81st Raising Day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy will be the Chief Guest at the 81st Raising Day celebrations of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on July 27.

The 81st Raising Day will be held at the CRPF's Group Center in Hyderabad.

The MoS will pay floral tributes to the martyrs of the force. This will be followed by events like plantation drives, blood donation camp and demonstration by CRPF and RAF.

Next day, CRPF will be hosting a 5 km 'walkathaon' at 5 am at People's Plaza, Necklace Road on the Theme of "Save Earth and Save Water".

Governor of Telangana E.S.L Narasimhan will be the chief guest of the event. (ANI)

