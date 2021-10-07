MoS Home Ajay Mishra attends BPR&D event in Delhi

By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Amid speculations that he might skip the function due to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that allegedly involves his son, Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra on Thursday attended the event of the Bureau of Police and Research and Development (BPR&D).

There were speculations that the Minister, who is been facing political backlash since Sunday after his son's name came in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed eight lives, may skip the BPR&D event linked to the 7th National Conference of Heads of Prisons of all states and Union Territories.

BPR&D is an organisation of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) working on research and development on subjects related to police.

The Minister had, however, told ANI on Wednesday that he will join the BPR&D event at its scheduled time.

"I have the invitation and I will be joining the function at its scheduled time..." Mishra had said.

Amid the ongoing developments following the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the Minister also joined his office yesterday here at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and assured a "fair investigation in the case" in which his son is accused.



Reiterating that neither he nor his son were present at the spot when the Lakhimpur Kheri incident took place, Mishra said he is "ready to depose before any inquiry panel" and that "the case is being investigated from all possible angles engaging multiple investigating agencies".

"Neither I nor my son was present at the spot when the violence broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri. Our car was diverted to a different route... I am ready to depose before any inquiry panel," Mishra had told ANI.

The MoS further said that action will be taken against whoever is guilty and that "investigating agencies will investigate every conspiracy and go to the bottom of the incident".

Mishra also made it clear that investigation will be done in a fair manner and investigating agencies are working "without any influence".

"All angles will be probed," he added.

When asked about his name being mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR), Mishra said, "I know the process of law and I assure to follow the due process as like a common citizen."

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Ajay Mishra.

It has been alleged that Ashish ran his car over the protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 (Sunday). (ANI)

