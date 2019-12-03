MoS Home GK Reddy appeals people to download '112' emergency helpline app

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday appealed to people to download '112' emergency helpline application on their mobile phones.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had last year launched the pan-India single helpline number for immediate assistance from the police.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Reddy said, "I appeal to people of the nation to download '112' emergency helpline app. It is being implemented across the country. Government Railway Police and CISF are providing security at airports. Money has been sanctioned to the states to implement '112' helpline."

The application is available on both Google Play Store and Apple Store. (ANI)

