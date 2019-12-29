MoS Home inaugurates blood donation camp in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, on Sunday inaugurated a blood donation camp and also donated blood here.

In a tweet, he informed that he donated blood at the camp at the Secunderabad Parliamentary Constituency Development Office, Hyderguda, this morning.

"A blood donation camp was organised on the occasion of the 95th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His birth anniversary was on December 25. As I was in Delhi, so we conducted the camp today in Hyderabad. Under the Good Governance programme, we are conducting several programmes in the state under BJP's leadership," he said. (ANI)

