MoS Home Nityanand Rai inaugurates passenger terminal building at India-Bangladesh Border

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): In order to facilitate cross-border trade and movement for people, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday inaugurated passenger Terminal Building (1) at the Petrapole point of India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

The event was marked in the presence of Bangladesh Shipping Minister (MoS) Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh and MoS Home Nisith Pramanik.

"Ground Breaking ceremony of the 2nd Cargo gate held at Petrapole on India-Bangladesh Border for providing better facilities to citizens of both countries," Rai said.

"On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, the Passenger terminal building inaugurated and dedicated at Indo- Bangladesh border, is a special and burning example of friendship between both countries," he said.

Rai said, "Petrapole's new passenger terminal building is the main route for entering India from Bangladesh and about 3 lakh passengers travel through this route every year. Therefore, the Centre has decided to equip with modern facilities at this passenger terminal building."



"Our friends travelling from Bangladesh can enter India with full convenience and hospitality," he added.

"Our government is determined, the relationship with our friend country Bangladesh should be strengthened. The Centre is going to build many more such land ports in the near future so that travel and trade from Bangladesh to India can be facilitated easily and smoothly," he noted.

ICP Petrapole is the largest land port in South Asia, located along the international border between India and Bangladesh at a distance of about 80 km from Kolkata.

Petrapole India-Benapole Bangladesh is an important land border crossing for India-Bangladesh both in terms of trade and passenger movement and nearly 30 per cent of land-based trade between India and Bangladesh takes place through ICP Petrapole.

Speaking further Rai said, as part of efforts to improve the infrastructure at border checkpoints, India is developing Integrated Check-Posts (ICPs).

He further said that an ICP is intended to be a one-stop solution that houses all regulatory agencies such as immigration, customs and border security.

Currently, India shares the longest land border with Bangladesh, stretching over 4,096.9 km. This boundary falls in five Indian states-- West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura. It runs through a diverse topography including dense forests, hills, rivers, populous towns and paddy fields. (ANI)

