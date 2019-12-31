MoS Home Nityanand Rai spends night with BSF troops at India-Bangladesh border

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, spent a night with security personnel at the Fulbari BSF post at India-Bangladesh border here on Monday.

During his visit to the border outpost (BOP), the minister interacted with the troops in a bid to understand the challenges and difficulties they face.

He also visited the border near the fencing where he was briefed about the security challenges by senior BSF officers.

At the outpost, a senior officer briefed him about the terrain and how the force secures the border against adversaries, infiltrators, and smugglers.

Rai also shared some light moments with the security personnel over tea and snacks.

Earlier in the day, he distributed sweets to the troops and addressed them at a programme. (ANI)