MoS Home Rai welcomes SC's clean chit to then Gujarat CM in 2002 Gujarat Riots

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss a petition challenging the closure report filed by SIT discarding the allegations of a larger conspiracy by high state functionaries including the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and 63 others in the Gujarat riots of 2002 and said that the truth always wins.

Speaking to ANI today, Rai said, "Truth always wins. A liar may try a lot, but they always lose in front of the truth. Today, as a global leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the pride of India. However, Congress and its leaders have repeatedly levelled allegations against Modi ji with ill-will and repeatedly exposed their lies."

"Today again, the lies of Congress have come to the fore in the Supreme Court's decision," he said.



The MoS Home further told said, "Blessings of the poor of the country are with the Prime Minister. The people of the country stand strongly with him. After this decision of the Supreme Court, now every immoral attempt by those who wish to do so is exposed. The lie has once again been defeated and the truth still shines flawlessly today"

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji was already given a clean chit by the SIT constituted by the Supreme Court in the Gujarat riots case. Today again, that clean chit has also been upheld by the Supreme Court while dismissing the malicious petition against the clean chit given to the Prime Minister by the SIT," he added.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Zakia Ehsan Jafri challenging the closure report filed by SIT discarding the allegations of larger conspiracy by high state functionaries including the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and 63 others in the Gujarat riots of 2002 that ensued the Godhra train massacre.

A Bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar had heard the submissions made by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf of Zakia (appellant) and Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of SIT over a span of about fourteen days.

The sheet anchor of Sibal's argument was that the SIT did not conduct an investigation in the crucial aspects, which are essential to establish the allegation of a larger conspiracy at the highest level. On the other hand, Rohatgi had vehemently defended the SIT, which he believed had often exceeded its remit in the pursuit of justice. (ANI)

