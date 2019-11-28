MoS Jitendra Singh lauds ISRO for making India proud by successful launch of PSLV C47

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Minister of State in the Department of Space Jitendra Singh on Wednesday lauded ISRO for making India proud in the field of space science and technology.

Earlier today, ISRO successfully launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

"Without doubt, team ISRO is making India proud because of their achievements in space science. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, developments in space science are being leveraged in improving ease of living in the country," Singh told reporters.

"The satellites are being used in developing smart cities and management of unmanned railway crossings. India is now an established space power," he added.

Following the launch of the satellites, ISRO tweeted, "PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 USA nanosatellites lifts off from Sriharikota."

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. Cartosat-3 satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 kilometres at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. (ANI)

