MoS Jitendra Singh reviews work on mega projects in Doda

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Personnel, Public Grievances Jitendra Singh on Saturday chaired a review meeting to assess the pace of development works on mega projects under execution of NHIDCL, NHPC and GREF here in the conference hall of DC office complex at Doda.

NHPC authorities also gave a detailed and project wise information to the Minister. It was informed that hydroelectric project (hydro-electric power) Keru shall be ready for commissioning by 2024, while HEP Kwar and HEP Pakal Dal shall be ready by 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Under NHIDCL, Sudhmahadev Dranga Tunnel, Goha-Khalleni road, Khaleni-Khanbal road, Khaleni Tunnel, Sangpura-Vailo tunnel were discussed and informed that work is in progress and all the projects shall come up in prescribed time.



Doda District Development Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan welcomed the dignitaries and a presentation on the achievements and progress recorded by Border Roads Organisation (GREF) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) in creating and augmenting road infrastructure in the district Doda and Kishtwar was made by the concerned.

Singh while addressing the demand of local representatives regarding allocation of employment in the mega projects for the local unemployed youth, has directed Kishtwar DC Devansh Yadav to ensure that all get their due share in employment in all the government projects under NHPC and NHIDCL, according to the statement.

The Minister reiterated that it is the endeavour of the present government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to trickle down the benefits of all the centrally sponsored schemes to the deserved lot and to the last person in the queue. (ANI)

