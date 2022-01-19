MoS Kapil Patil tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Patil, on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister is presently under home isolation.

"I work in the social, political sectors and I immediately got tested as soon as I started showing some symptoms. I have been tested positive for COVID-19. But my health is fine. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine," Patil said in a tweet and also shared his test report.

He also urged those who came in his contact to get tested.

"I request all those who have come in contact with me to get tested," he stated. (ANI)