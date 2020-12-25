MoS Kishan Reddy offers tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 25 (ANI): On the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 96th birth anniversary, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy offered floral tributes to the late veteran leader here.

He also paid a visit to a blood donation camp organised at Juluri Arya Vysya Abhyudaya Sangham, Sindhi Colony here.

Speaking to the media here, MoS Reddy said, "During the tenure of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India has seen the greatest reforms and this nation was on the path of development. The development of National Highways had taken place during the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and had allotted nearly 80,000 crores of rupees on the development of National Highways. The Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana was also initiated by Atal Bihari Vajpayee to connect villages by constructing proper roads."

"Today, on the occasion of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conducting various programs across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today will be releasing 18,000 crores of rupees in the bank accounts of nearly 9 crores farmers under PM- Kisan scheme. Apart from this, blood donation camps are being conducted across the country along with distribution of blankets for poor and books for poor students," he added.



Reddy further said that every citizen of this nation must take Vajpayee as an "inspiration and must walk in the path laid by him".

"Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, the 10th Prime Minister of India had impeccable leadership and profound understanding of a breadth of subject matters that paved the way for good governance in India. Atal Ji's untiring efforts and vision strengthened the BJP. My respects on his Janm Jayanti," Reddy wrote on Twitter earlier today.

Vajpayee's birthday is celebrated as the 'Good Governance Day'.

The late leader, who led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the BJP to have become the nation's Prime Minister. Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.

One of the prominent leaders of the country and founder members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93. (ANI)

