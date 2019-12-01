MoS MEA condoles demise of Abhishek Sudhesh, assures all assistance to his family

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday condoled the demise of Abhishek Sudhesh Bhat, who hailed from Mysore, and said that the Consulate General of India in San Francisco would extend all possible assistance to the family of the deceased.

"Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Shri Abhishek Sudhesh in San Bernardino, US. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Our Consulate @CGISFO extending all possible assistance to them. Safety and welfare of our citizens abroad is a priority to our government. @MEAIndia," MoS MEA said in a tweet.

Sudhesh was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in San Bernardino, California on November 28. He was pursuing Masters in Computer Science from the California University. He also used to work as a receptionist at San Bernardino hotel, in California, as a part-time job.

Earlier, Karnataka Health Minister Sriramulu on Saturday visited the family of the deceased. After meeting the family, he said, "Abhishek was studying and working there in US' San Bernardino. He was working as a receptionist. As per the information given by his parents to me, he asked American customers to vacate the place due to timings. On this, they shot him."

"I spoke to their parents, they wanted to go there for the final rites. His parents want to conduct his funeral in San Bernardino. But due to some technical problem in his brother's passport they couldn't move to the US," he said.

Sriramulu further said, "I will speak to Union Minister Sadananda Gowda and Prahlad Joshi in this regard. I will make the necessary arrangements for his family to perform his final rites. We will also speak to the Ministry of External Affairs to make note of it and take action so that such incidents should not happen in future." (ANI)

