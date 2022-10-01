MoS Meenakshi Lekhi interacts with artists and youth in Shimla, says preservation of culture important for nation building

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and culture Meenakshi Lekhi said that cultural promotion and preservation are important for the nation's development.

In an interactive session in a programme on Art and culture in Gaiety theatre of Shimla, Lekhi said that knowledge is important for modernization. With artists and youth in Shimla on Saturday, she said that fashion does not mean modernization.

"There is a need to change the mindset and modernization doesn't reflect body or attire but it reflects from Knowledge. As the world recognizes that there are 48 pc women in the science and IT field in India. Attire and dress are not important for modernization, knowledge is significant. We need to preserve and promote our rich cultural heritage," said Lekhi.

She said that the capital city Shimla of the hill state of Himachal Pradesh has a history of rich cultural heritage. "I am happy to be here to present in this gaiety theatre Once we talk about the culture and civilization ...The struggle of forefathers shall be honoured and remembered to promote and preserve the culture and civilization."

On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Utsav, she pointed out that everyone needs to recognize the tradition and culture and their contribution, whether it is the traditional culture of the Kullu Shawl, Chamba Rumal and Himachali Cap which reflects the richness of culture.



"The Britishers had made this city as per their need...but I remember those words that used to be written here in Shimla. I heard during the British era on the mall road -- ' Dogs and Indians are not allowed.' It is over now. I would like you to promote and preserve this culture. Women had an important role, especially in the Sanskrit Language. I am thankful to you all to carry forward the rich tradition and culture," MOS noted.

The Urban Development Minister of the Himachal Pradesh government and local MLA of Shimla Suresh Bhardwaj said that in the present day the significance of rich culture in the region.

He said that Himachal Pradesh is a land of God and each village has its own deity and each deity has a connection with the Goddess. The Minister also said that women are equally respected here in this region of the Himalayas region.

Bhardwaj said women were playing an important role to keep the family united and that this is the first time in India that the union cabinet has also the largest number of women to date in the cabinet.

He said that all Padma awards before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government were also limited to the selected people and now each section of the society is being recognized for their work.

The Minister of state also felicitated the Padma Shri Awardees in the field of education, Vidyanand Saraik, and also felicitated other artists and women of the Mahila Morcha wing of BJP. (ANI)

