MoS Muraleedharan interacts with parents of students stranded in Ukraine, conveys commitment to bring them back safely

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan Saturday interacted with the parents of students who are stuck in Ukraine and assured them of the government's commitment to bring back each and every student safely.

"Interacted with parents of students, who are stuck in Ukraine. Listened to them and responded to the concerns regarding the safety and well-being of their children. Conveyed the government's commitment to bring back each and every student safely," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, some parents of Indian students stuck in Kyiv in Ukraine due to the cancellation of the evacuation flight on February 24 wrote a letter to the government to get them out of the city as soon as possible saying "they are not able to get even proper food and other basic necessities".



The first evacuation flight carrying 219 Indian nationals from Ukraine landed in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Saturday evening. The plane had taken off from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Saturday afternoon.

Another batch of Indian students entered Hungary from the Ukrainian side at Zahony crossing, travelling onward to Budapest for return to India by Air India flight.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts. (ANI)

