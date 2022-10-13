MoS Muraleedharan slams Pinarayi Vijayan for visiting Dubai amid human sacrifice case

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan attacked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for visiting Dubai amid the alleged case of human sacrifice in the state, alleging that the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) is not taking the investigation seriously.

While talking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "In Kerala, two women were butchered in the name of Black Magic and there is a huge allegation that CPM is trying to hush up such a serious case."

The BJP leader demanded an explanation from the CM for being abroad and "not" speeding up the enquiry in the case.

"The Chief Minister should have immediately come back to Kerala so that the investigation is speeded up. But, instead of that, he delayed his return. In this way, he actually gave the message that he is not much interested in the enquiry. If he had something really urgent, he should come and explain. The Ministry of External Affairs was not informed about the visit," he said.

Earlier, the Kerala Police apprehended three persons for allegedly kidnapping and killing two women as part of black magic rituals in Kochi. The three arrested have been identified as Mohammed Shafi, Bhavagal Singh and his wife Laila.

As per the remand report, "For getting economic prosperity, the two accused, Bhagaval Singh and Laila conspired for the crime with the help of prime accused Muhammed Shafi."

According to the report, one of the victim women was cut into 56 pieces by the accused in the 'human sacrifice' case. The remand report further revealed that the accused Muhammad Shafi and the woman accused Laila inserted a knife into the vagina of the victims.



"Then she agreed and went with Shafi to the home of Bhagaval Singh and Laila in the Pathanamthitta district. There, the accused strangled her with a plastic cord around her neck to make her unconscious. After that, Shafi mutilated Padma's private parts using a knife and slit her throat. After that, they chopped her into 56 pieces and put the mutilated body parts into buckets and buried them in a pit," the report detailed.

A day after the alleged human sacrifice case in Kerala came to the fore, Kerala police on Wednesday revealed that the alleged accused of the case possibly ate the flesh of the victims.

In a press meeting, Kochi commissioner CH Nagraju, said that Shafi, the main accused, is a pervert and has a criminal past.

The issue came to the fore on Tuesday as three persons, including one woman, were suspected of luring and killing the woman allegedly as a human sacrifice in black magic rituals, City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju confirmed earlier on Tuesday.

Police arrested three persons, identified as one Shafi, and the husband-wife pair of Bhagaval Singh and Laila.

The Ernakulam magistrate court on Wednesday remanded all three accused on judicial custody for a 14-day duration which will end on October 26.

Police are also investigating if any sexual exploitation has been done by the prime accused. (ANI)

