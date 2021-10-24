MoS Nityanand Rai and Delhi PC Rakesh Asthana flag off 'Amrit Run' at National Police Memorial

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Minister of State (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai and Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana flagged off the 'Amrit Run' event under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' at the National Police Memorial here, on Sunday.

This run is being organised by Delhi Police. As per an official statement, a total of 75 personnel from Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will take part in the event.





The MoS Rai also paid tributes to the martyred police jawans on this occasion by laying a wreath at the Central Sculpture at National Police Memorial.

Adesh Kumar, one of the participants in the run said, "The run is being organised to celebrate 75 years of our independence and to pay tribute to the martyred police jawans. Personnel from Delhi Police and CAPFs will take part in this run. There are a total of 75 participants."

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative taken by the Centre to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 as he flagged off Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023. (ANI)

