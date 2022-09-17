MoS Nityanand Rai celebrates PM Modi's birthday with 72 adopted specially-abled children

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Saturday celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday in the national capital with the 72 specially-abled children whom he adopted from different parts of Bihar to reduce the financial burden of their families.



"Today is the 72nd birthday of the country's most popular leader and the messiah of the poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On behalf of these children and their families, we congratulate the Prime Minister on his birthday and pray to God that PM Modi, who is working for the welfare of the poor, may live a long life," Rai said as he extended birthday wishes to PM Modi.



Rai further said that he is taking care of the basic facilities of these 72 disabled poor children in order to reduce the financial burden of these families.

"We are highly inspired by the Prime Minister's dedication and commitment to the welfare of downtrodden people, so I have adopted a total of 72 specially-abled poor children till date and taking care of their health, education and all basic facilities required for all these children so that the burden of these families can be reduced," he said.





Out of the adopted children, 24 are girls.

"I am not only supporting health and education but I am also providing financial help (Seva Shyog) to these families on monthly basis and I will care of these daughters till their marriage and will also help in their marriage," said Rai.

"The age of 72 children adopted by me are mostly from 2 to 10 years and all are specially-abled children. They belong to poor families from different parts of Bihar. Treatment of some of the children are underway at AIIMS Delhi and some are receiving treatment and their health check-up is done in Kolkata on regular basis as per doctors' advice," he said.



"We are the messengers of the Prime Minister and whatever PM inspires us, I love to implement on the ground. Adoption of specially-abled children to continue in the coming year also," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a two-week long programme to mark PM Narendra Modi's birthday. The party will embark on 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign. BJP national president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Similar exhibitions will also be held in other states also.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in the Mehsana district of North Gujarat. (ANI)

