MoS Nityanand Rai inaugurates 500-bed COVID hospital in Bihar's Bihta

By Amit Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Monday inaugurated a hospital with 500 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients in Bihar's Bihta.

The makeshift hospital has been inaugurated in the ESIC hospital where every bed has oxygen facilities.

The PM CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund Trust has allocated funds for fight against COVID-19 by establishing 500-bed COVID-19 makeshift hospitals at Bihta near Patna and Muzaffarpur by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the same lines as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Makeshift Hospital in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI after inaugurating the COVID-19 hospital, the minister said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is successfully fighting COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital is dedicated to COVID-19 pandemic and will provide treatment to the people of the state."

He assured the people of Bihar that the PM is helping the state in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and the support would continue.

"The COVID -19 pandemic is a global crisis and we are fighting this pandemic with PM Message ''do gaz doori hai zaroori"(Two metres distance is required to protect oneself from COVID-19)," he added.

The minister said the hospital is among the few hi-tech COVID -19 hospitals in country and all medical facilities are provided free of cost. Out of the total of 500 beds at the hospital, 125 are available in the ICU with ventilators. (ANI)

