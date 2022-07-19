MoS Nityanand Rai says 'No' as MP asks whether terror attacks are rising

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday replied 'No' to a query of a Lok Sabha MP when he asked whether incidents of terror attacks are rising in the country.

Rai said that the "situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir and that there has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021".

In a written reply to the question of DMK leader A. Ganeshamurthi, the Minister said, "No, Sir".

"Combating terrorism is a continuous process. The Government has taken various steps in this regard including strengthening of the legal framework, streamlining of intelligence mechanism, setting up of National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation and prosecution of terror-related cases, having various hubs of National Security Guards (NSG), stepping up the border and coastal security, modernization of police forces and capacity building of state police forces," Rai said.

The Minister further said, "due to concerted and coordinated efforts of all the stakeholders, terrorism-related violence has been contained to a large extent in the country."

The Minister also shared data that mentions that 244 terrorist incidents happened in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020 while the number decreased to 229 in 2021 in the Union Territory.

As per the data, 62 security personnel and 37 civilians were killed in terrorist incidents that occurred in 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir while 106 security force personnel and 112 civilians were injured in these attacks.

The killing of security force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021 witnessed a sharp decrease with 42 incidents, while 41 civilians were killed in the terror attacks during the period, mentioned the data.

A total of 117 security personnel and 75 civilians were injured in the attacks in 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir, the data reveals.

Rai said the government has a policy of "zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir".

"There has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021."

Upon being asked about "the time by which the situation in Jammu and Kashmir would be brought to normal so that democratic process can be started in the Valley", Rai said the Central government has taken various measures to normalize the situation in the Kashmir valley.

"These include a robust security and intelligence grid, proactive operations against terrorists, intensified night patrolling and checking at Nakas, security arrangements through appropriate deployment and high level of alertness maintained by the security forces," said Rai.

Moreover, the MoS said, the Central government has taken several steps for all round development of Jammu and Kashmir including implementation of the Prime Minister's Development Package, 2015; flagship programmes; establishment of IIT and IIM; two new AIIMS and fast tracking of infrastructure projects in roads and power.

Besides, the Minister said, a new Central Scheme is being implemented for the industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crores which would provide employment to 4.5 Lakhs persons.

Furthermore, he said, the government had constituted a delimitation Commission, which notified orders on March 14 and May 5 this year on the delimitation of Parliamentary and Legislative Assembly Constituencies of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Thereafter, the Election Commission of India has initiated revision of electoral rolls of voters of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The decision to schedule elections is the prerogative of the Election Commission of India," Rai added. (ANI)