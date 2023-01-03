MoS Nityanand Rai's security upgraded to 'Z' category

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has upgraded the security of Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai to 'Z' category for all India level, sources said on Tuesday.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be providing round the clock security cover to the minister at his residence as well as during his travel to other states across the country.

Earlier, the CRPF used to provide Rai 'Z' category security during his stay and travel in West Bengal. Rai was provided 'Z' category CRPF security cover during the West Bengal polls in 2021 when he was given charge of central observer for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal.



Besides West Bengal, Rai was being given state protection in other states so far.

The security of the MoS was upgraded following a recent Intelligence Bureau report and threat assessment.

The armed squad has taken over the task after the MHA directed the CRPF VIP security wing to ensure protection for the 57-year-old politician.

The armed personnel, about eight to ten working in shifts, will escort Rai whenever he moves across the country. (ANI)

