MoS Prahlad Patel to handover urn carrying Jallianwala Bagh's soil to PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel reached the Parliament today with an urn carrying the soil of Jallianwala Bagh which he will handover to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Parliament on November 19 passed the Jallianwalla Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on November 19 with a voice vote following a reply by Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel.

Lok Sabha had passed the bill in the last session.

The bill seeks to remove the Congress president as a permanent member in a trust that runs the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial to make the body "apolitical".

In the existing Act, there is a provision for the representation of a single national political party. Deletion of the party-specific member from the Trust will make it "apolitical".

The proposed amendment ensures representation of the Opposition Party in the Trust and will empower the government to terminate and replace a Trustee to participate in the functioning of the Trust or for any other reason. (ANI)

