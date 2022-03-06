MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar to attend India Global Forum in Bengaluru on March 7, 8

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Ministry of Electronics and Information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will attend the India Global Forum (IGF) scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on March 7 and 8.

IGF is the agenda-setting forum for international business and global leaders. It offers a selection of platforms that international corporates and policymakers can leverage to interact with stakeholders in their sectors and geographies of strategic importance. This is the first-ever edition of IGF at Bengaluru.



The previous editions were hosted in Dubai and the UK and addressed by esteemed speakers like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM of the UK Boris Johnson amongst other leaders from Governments and industry across the globe.

In a statement released on the sidelines of IGF, Bengaluru, Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated, "India has demonstrated tremendous resilience to and a strong bounce back from COVID-19. India is in midst of a major transformation of and expansion of its economy with PM Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat economic roadmap. The Digital and tech opportunities are leading this transformation and India's Techade. The India Global Forum, Bengaluru will provide an excellent platform to dive deep into this Techade of 'The New India Inc.' I am very much looking forward to participating."

Chandrasekhar shall be attending the Forum and speaking on the sessions titled - The New India Inc at 5:00 pm IST on March 7, a Round table conference with Unicorns at 8:30 am IST, Global supply chain boardroom at 12:30 pm IST and concluding session at 5:00 pm IST on March 8. (ANI)

