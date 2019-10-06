MoS Reddy attends Grahak Mela in Telangana, urge people not to use single-use plastic

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Saturday attended the 'Grahak Mela' organised by Andhra Bank at Champapet area here and urged the people not to use single-use plastic.

Addressed the gathering at the event, Reddy appealed the people to refrain from using single-use plastic.

During his speech, he also touched upon several issues like GST, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Houston visit and the environment.

Reddy also distributed cheques to the beneficiaries at the event.

Earlier on Saturday, Reddy and Shuttler PV Sindhu had participated in 'Bathukamma Sambaralu' celebrations in Hyderabad's Amberpet.

Bathukamma Sambaralu is a floral festival celebrated for nine days during Durga Navratri. (ANI)

