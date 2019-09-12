MoS Reddy felicitates CISF expedition team which scaled Mount Satopanth peak

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday attended an event to felicitate the 16-member expedition team of CISF which successfully scaled the Mount Satopanth peak.

Reddy was the chief guest for the occasion in the event which was organized at DMRC Auditorium in Metro Bhawan here.

Director-General CISF, Rajesh Ranjan and Managing Director, DMRC Dr Mangu Singh and other senior officers of CISF were also present there.

On August 5 this year, the expedition team was flagged-off by Rajesh Ranjan to hoist the National and CISF Flags atop Mt. Satopanth peak. The team which includes three women personnel was led by DIG Raghubir Lal. The CISF expedition team successfully scaled Mount Satopanth peak on August 30, 2019.

The main objective of this expedition was to spread the message of empowering women through mountaineering, to keep the spirit of adventure alive in force and to inculcate the taste of adventure amongst officers, men and women personnel in the force, read an official release.

CISF as part of CAPFs team, in its maiden attempt, is going to undertake Mount Everest Expedition in March-April, 2020. In order to provide CISF team members pre-Mt Everest expedition experience, the expedition to Mount Satopanth was launched.

Reddy congratulated the team members and said that self-confidence and indomitable courage is extremely necessary for such expeditions.

He admired the commendable efforts made by the women personnel of the team, who along with their male counterparts faced the challenging situations and successfully conquered the Mount Satopanth peak, the release said.

The CISF DG congratulated the expedition team and said that CISF is committed to "Fit India Movement" and "Women Empowerment" initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Achievement of the expedition team coincides with the "Fit India Pledge" and women empowerment. Women personnel of the expedition team broke the stereotype and remained on equal footing at every stage with their male counterparts and spread strong message towards women empowerment," he said. (ANI)

