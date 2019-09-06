MoS RK Singh declares commercial operation of Nabinagar plant

Aurangabad (Bihar) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Power, RK Singh, on Friday declared the commercial operation of the first unit of power station of Nabinagar Power Generating Company (NPGC) here.

With this declaration, 660 MW power will be available for sharing between four states, namely- Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Sikkim.

The second and third units of the Nabinagar are under construction and are scheduled to be commissioned within six and 12 months respectively.

Addressing a post-conference on the occasion, Singh said that the country has achieved the total installed capacity of 3,49,000 MW and complimented the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited for overcoming the challenges in making production at NPGCL possible.

The Minister also reaffirmed the commitment of the Centre in ensuring round the clock quality power supply to everyone.

The Minister told reporters that presently India is supplying power to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and is very soon going to add more neighbouring countries to the list.

He further added that India has achieved the goal of one nation-one grid and is now able to transmit power from one corner of the country to another. (ANI)

