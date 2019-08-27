MoS RK Singh holds meeting with North-East officials, says well-developed power sector prerequisite for development

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Development of North-Eastern India is on the priority of the union government and a well-developed the power sector is a prerequisite for the economic development in these states, said Union Minister RK Singh on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the meeting of Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of Power of North-Eastern States which was also attended by the senior officers of Power Ministry and the representatives of the DISCOMS in Guwahati.

Urging North-Eastern states to adopt smart and prepaid meters to avoid power theft, he said: "Concerted efforts will have to be made to make the system sustainable. In order to redeem our pledge for 24/7 power, we will have to reduce the losses and make the DISCOMS viable."

The minister said: "North-Eastern India has a huge hydro potential and the state governments have a major role in hydro-projects by way of facilitating land acquisition and implementing the resettlement and rehabilitation plans."

Assuring Central government's support for the development of hydro-power in the region, Singh said: "Development of hydro projects in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh has contributed to the prosperity of those States. Similarly, North-Eastern states can reap long term benefits through hydro projects. New projects worth Rs.1797.43 crore have been sanctioned under the Integrated Power Development Scheme(IPDS) for the region."

Moreover, a power purchase agreement was also signed between the government of Arunachal Pradesh and NHPC Limited for supply of power from 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project.

During the meeting, the minister also reviewed various power sector schemes and projects under implementation in the North-Eastern States, such as Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya) and R-APDRP. (ANI)

