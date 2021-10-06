MoS Teni reiterates his son wasn't present at Lakhimpur Kheri incident site

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Reiterating that his son was not present at the spot when the Lakhimpur Kheri incident took place, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra Teni on Wednesday said that the car lost balance after being attacked by the protestors and ran over a few people present there.

Speaking to ANI on a phone call, Teni said, "My son was not there in the car. He was at the venue of the event. There is enough evidence that the stones were pelted which injured the driver. The driver was unconscious, the car lost its balance and ran over a few people present there."

The MoS alleged that the driver was lynched and the mob later set the car on the fire.

"I was not present at the site. I am describing the incident as seen in the videos. One of our party workers has also given his statement. He has said that the people in the car ran to save their lives after the car was attacked. Even his cell phone was left behind in the car."



"I have expressed sympathies towards those who have lost their lives. I am also a farmer and farmers can never be involved in such incidents. Some miscreants were present among farmers behind the incident. These miscreants want instability in the country," he said.

"Farmers cannot be cruel enough to murder someone. I was so hurt that, I was not able to see the whole video," he added.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

