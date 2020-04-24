Mosque at Delhi's Parliament street closed, Imam urges people to pray at home

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Imam of Jama Masjid Mosque at Delhi's Parliament Street on Friday urged people to offer prayers at home during the holy month of Ramazan as mosques remain closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

A poster has also been put outside the Masjid that reads-- "Due to coronavirus, it is mandatory to keep distance from people. So, offer prayers at your homes instead of mosques."

Speaking to ANI, Mohibullah Nadvi, Imam of the mosque said, "People should offer prayers at their homes, they should not visit mosques".

"People should not gather anywhere as they will risk the lives of others by doing so. People should follow social distancing norms," he added.

Mosques across the country are closed in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fasting and prayers, is being observed from today at some places while it will begin tomorrow for others. The start of Ramzan is decided as per moon sighting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 3. (ANI)

