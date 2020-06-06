Mosques in Ernakulam, Kochi areas to remain closed for public

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 6 (ANI): Ernakulam Central Joint Mahallu Co-ordination Committee and Kochi Taluk Central Jamaath Council have decided not to open the mosques in Ernakulam city and in Kochi taluk for the public even though the government has allowed relaxation for places of worship.

Mosques in Ernakulam city will remain shut for some more days, according to Ernakulam Central Joint Mahallu Co-ordination Committee.

Mosques in Kochi taluk will remain shut till June 30, according to Kochi Taluk Central Jamaath Council's press release. (ANI)

