Mosques remain closed in Lucknow amid lockdown

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Mosques in Lucknow remained closed on Friday as people have been advised to offer namaz at their homes amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

Several religious leaders and administration officials had earlier advised people to offer namaz at their homes as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

As many as 172 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Friday. Out of these people, 42 had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, according to Uttar Pradesh government sources.

Meanwhile, several mosques in Delhi also remained closed today. (ANI)

