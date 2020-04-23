Mosques to remain closed during Ramzan in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 23 (ANI): The mosques will remain closed in view of the lockdown and people are urged to pray at home and maintain social distancing during the holy month of Ramzan, said Syed Mohammad Ahmad Kazmi, a Muslim cleric here on Thursday.

"The mosques will remain closed. I request the people to offer prayers at their homes. I would like to appeal everyone to follow lockdown and ensure that social distancing is maintained," he said.

With regard to the namaaz, the cleric said that the microphone would be used to a bare minimum and the volume would be kept to the lowest possible.

"We have appealed to the people not to disturb the peace at the time of namaaz. If anyone is found doing so, strict action will be taken," Ashok Kumar, DG, Law and Order, told ANI.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand has a total of 46 COVID-19 cases of which 23 patients have been cured and discharged. No deaths have been reported as of Thursday. (ANI)

