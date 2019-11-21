Most of MPs skip discussion on air pollution in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Despite the request made by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday to all MPs">MPs to be present in the House during the call attention notice to discuss air pollution, majority of the MPs">MPs failed to attend the session in the house.

MPs">MPs from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as well as opposition Congress MPs">MPs failed to attend the session in the House. Regional parties' MPs">MPs also did not show keen interest to participate and discuss the issue of air pollution across the national capital.

Even the Rajya Sabha proceedings commenced after a delay of one minute because the quorum was not completed.

Several cities across the country are facing severe air pollution and MPs">MPs of the political parties are raising concern regarding the increasing pollution and its impact on the health of the citizens. Unfortunately, when the issue was raised in Rajya Sabha, several MPs">MPs failed to attend and less than 100 MPs">MPs were present in the House.

On being asked about the poor attendance in the House today, R K Sinha Rajya Sabha MP BJP told ANI, "Everybody should be present in the House because this matter is not only related to Delhi but many states like Bihar UP, Punjab,Jharkhand and Haryana. I believe that if the government does not act immediately then it will turn into a very dangerous problem."

"I can not comment on MPs">MPs not present in the House during the discussion but public taking note of everything and clean drinking water, clean air should be included in fundamental right and we will bring a bill on it as well," Sinha further added.

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachhan in Rajya Sabha said that an environmental emergency should be declared and people should be punished who are responsible for this situation. She further stated that solely farmers should not be blamed for increasing pollution.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vijay Goel tried to create ruckus in the House during calling attention on pollution by showing masks, mineral water bottles, air purifier pictures and Delhi Government advertisements, to which Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh objected and warned him not do so and also told him without chair permission you can not do it. (ANI)

