Most officers deputed from DANICS don't understand local issues of Lakshadweep, says NCP lawmaker

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party leader PP Mohammed Faizal on Monday said that most of the officers deputed from DANICS do not understand the local issues of Lakshadweep.

"This is regarding the development of Lakshadweep. Most officers deputed there are from DANICS (NCT of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Service). They do not understand the local issues," Lakshadweep MP Mohammed said in the Lok Sabha.

He informed the House that a proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs to extend service of DANICS to local people so that issues peculiar to Lakshadweep can be addressed properly and the Union Territory gets developed.



"We request the MHA to look at the proposal seriously," he said.

The winter session of Parliament began today and is scheduled to go on till December 13 and will provide a total of 20 sittings spread over a period of 26 days. (ANI)

