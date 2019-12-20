Most protesters are misguided, do not know about CAA: Anil Jain

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Most of those taking part in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act do not know about it and are brought by "misguiding them," BJP leader Anil Jain said on Thursday.

"The protesters are protesting but the majority of the protesters do not know what CAA is all about and why they are protesting. They are being misguided and are brought to the protest," he told ANI.

"Attempts are being made by the Opposition to disrupt social harmony and destroy the social fabric. They have no issues and hence they are trying to vitiate the atmosphere and spread unrest," he added.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

