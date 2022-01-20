Most wanted Nigerian drug peddler arrested : Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 20 (ANI): The North Zone Task Force of Hyderabad Police on Thursday took a Nigerian national into custody from Mumbai for running a drug syndicate. He is one of the most wanted drug peddlers, informed the Police.

"The accused Chukwu Ogbonna David alias Tony Abia Marsha alias Tony used to run the drug racket with agents in metropolitan cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai. On the basis of information given by Tony, police have taken around nine customers from Hyderabad in custody," said CV Anand, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.



"In the year 2013, he migrated to Mumbai from Nigeria on temporary VISA. Since then, he is illegally staying in Mumbai. Initially, he was engaged in the export business of garments and wigs to African countries. After coming in contact with drug peddlers, tony decided to come into this business," Anand said.

Accused Tony established a network system in India by engaging local agents Imran Babu Shaik, Noor Mohd Khan, Aftab, Parwaz, Rahamath, Irfan and Firdos by giving them a good amount of money and Drugs.

"Tony purchased drugs from an international drug peddler called 'Star Boy' (African national). With the help of his agents, he transported drugs from Mumbai to Hyderabad. Money used to get transferred via online mode to his agents' accounts. He himself never exposed himself to his agents or customers. He communicated with everyone using International phone numbers with WhatsApp calls and VOIP calls. He has around 15 to 20 customers in Hyderabad," Anand said. (ANI)

