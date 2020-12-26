'Most-wanted thief', 3 associates arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 26 (ANI): Teams of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone, Hyderabad, and Begumpet police apprehended a most-wanted habitual house burglar and his three associates while they were trying to flee Telangana on Friday.

The offender has been identified as Manthri Shankar, and his three associates as Abdul Latif Khan, Mohammed Majid, and Mohammed Imtiyaz Ahmed, said Hyderabad city Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar.

"Shankar, who was declared most-wanted by the Commissionerates of Hyderabad and Rachakonda, is accused in about 250 house burglaries and theft cases," Kumar added.

"Khan is an auto driver and previously arrested in 10 theft cases. Majeed used to sell garments and has seven cases registered against him. Ahmed used to work as a caterer and previously arrested in 13 automobile theft cases," Kumar further said.

Police have seized goods worth Rs 12,09,000, silver ornaments weighing 1 kg, a motorcycle, a scooter, besides an iron rod, and screwdriver used in the commission of offence.

Police said the accused were traced with the help of CCTV footage. In the morning, the task force laid a trap and apprehended Shankar, along with his associates, while they were trying to escape to other states.

The apprehended accused persons were handed over to the station house officer of Begumpet police station, where the theft cases were reported. (ANI)