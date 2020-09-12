Most work at Darbhanga airport almost complete: Hardeep Singh Puri

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], September 12 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that most of the work at Darbhanga airport is almost complete and bookings for flights from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru will begin by the end of September.

Puri, who visited Darbhanga airport to review the progress of work and construction status, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Hawai chappal se hawai jahaz tak'' continues to transform lives.

The minister also reviewed the development work at Deoghar airport.

"While work on ground is in full swing in Darbhanga, other processes are going ahead as well. Flight calibration by Spicejet took place today whilst we were at the Darbhanga Airport," the minister said in a tweet.

"Very happy to see that most of the work at the airport is almost complete. Arrival and departure halls, check-in facility, conveyor belt etc have already been installed. Remaining work will be completed before end October. Spicejet has already been awarded this route under RCS-UDAN," he added.

He said the airport will prove to be a boon for 22 districts of Bihar.

"Bookings will start by the end of September for daily flights from Darbhanga to Delhi and Mumbai and Bengaluru. Flight operations will begin in the first week of November before the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja. This a boon for 22 districts of North Bihar," he said.

The minister said Deogarh airport will be operationalised very soon and some key decisions will be taken by next week.

"Work at the Deogarh airport is at an advanced stage and will be completed on schedule. I had extensive discussions with Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey. We have decided to operationalise the airport very soon. We will be making some key decisions in this regard by next week," he said.

The minister said that apart from providing aviation connectivity to the Santhal region, the airport in Deoghar which is strategically located to provide connectivity to Patna, Kolkata and Bagdogra will also be able to serve people from Bhagalpur and Jamui districts of Bihar. (ANI)