Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across all variants

New Delhi [India], August 16, 2022 (ANI): Mother Dairy has decided to raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from August 17 and the new prices will be applicable across all variants.

The company said in a press release on Tuesday that it has been compelled to raise its milk prices as it has been experiencing a surge in varied input costs "which have increased multifold during the last five months".

"The farm prices of raw milk have alone firmed up by about 10-11 per cent in the said period. Likewise, the cost of feed and fodder has also witnessed a significant rise during the same time due to the heatwave observed earlier in the country and on account of the extended summer season," the release said.



The company said the surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders - consumers and farmers.



The release said Mother Dairy passes around 75-80 per cent of the sales realization from milk towards the procurement of milk.

"As a responsible organization, Mother Dairy has consistently worked towards providing remunerative prices to the milk producers, thereby ensuring the sustainability of dairying and the availability of quality milk," it said. (ANI)

