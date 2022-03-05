Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from tomorrow

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Mother Dairy has increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR due to an increase in its input costs and the revised prices will be applicable from Sunday.

This comes after, India's largest dairy firm Amul announced on February 28 that it has decided to increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre effective from March 1, 2022, across India.

"In view of the rising farmer prices, fuel costs and costs of packaging material, Mother Dairy is compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi NCR with effect from March 6, 2022. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants," Mother Dairy said in a statement.

Now, the full cream milk will cost Rs 59 per litre from Sunday, up from Rs 57 per litre. The price of toned milk will increase to Rs 49, while double toned milk will rise to Rs 43 per litre. Cow milk prices have been hiked to Rs 51 per litre from Rs 49 per litre while the bulk vended milk (token milk) price has been raised to Rs 46 from Rs 44 per litre.

The Company said it has been experiencing a surge in varied input costs which have increased multifold. "The farm prices have alone firmed up by about 8-9 per cent since July 2021, coupled with mounting operational costs of packaging, logistics, etc. Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last few months, the consumer prices were kept intact," it said.



It further said that the surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, with an effective revision of only 4 per cent, which is lower than the increase witnessed in the farm prices and overall food inflation, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders.

The Mother Dairy passes around 75-80 per cent of the sales realization from milk towards the procurement of milk.

As a responsible organization, Mother Dairy has consistently worked towards providing remunerative prices to the milk producers, thereby ensuring the sustainability of dairying and availability of quality milk, it added.

The milk prices are being revised across key markets including Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand with effect from March 06, 2022.

Last year in July, the Mother Dairy raised its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR. (ANI)

