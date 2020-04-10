Mother Dairy urges customers to wear masks at stores

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): With the Delhi Government making the wearing of masks compulsory while stepping out, dairy major Mother Dairy has also urged customers to adhere to the directive.

"Face mask has been made compulsory in Delhi and few areas in UP. We are requesting all customers to comply for own safety and safety of our staff," Mother Dairy tweeted.

On Wednesday, wearing face masks was made compulsory, anyone stepping out will need to wear it or face action.

Delhi Government has identified 25 hotspots in the battle to contain coronavirus and nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,412 on Friday.

Out of the total cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll stands at 199. (ANI)

