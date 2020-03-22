Mother kills 2 children by throwing them in water tank in Andhra Pradesh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): A mother killed her two children after throwing them in a water tank following a fight with her husband on Saturday.

Chandarlapadu Police Station Sub Inspector Mani Kumar told ANI: "Kota Jenita, aged 24 years, is a resident of Muppalla village in Chandarlapadu Mandal, Krishna district. She used to live with her husband Ajay Kumar. This morning she had a quarrel with her husband on some petty domestic issues. As he left the house, Jenita threw her two children in a water tank."

"The incident took place at approximately 10 am. The children were aged two and a half years and three months respectively. Unable to breathe, both the children died. Police are waiting for the medical reports. Once the report comes, FIR will be registered and the case will be investigated," added he. (ANI)

