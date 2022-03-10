Mother of Mukul Arya moves Delhi HC, seeks second post-mortem, judicial enquiry

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): A petition has been moved in Delhi High Court by the Mother of Mukul Arya, India's representative to Palestine who was recently found dead in his office premises in Ramallah, seeking a second postmortem and Judicial Enquiry of her deceased son Mukul Arya.

The matter was mentioned by Advocate Nitin Saluja on Thursday before the division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, which agreed to hear the matter today itself. The matter now will be heard by Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar's bench today.

On Tuesday, in response to media queries regarding the death of Arya, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi said, "We have seen some irresponsible comments on the passing away of Shri Mukul Arya, Representative of India in Ramallah. He died of natural causes. We urge that the tragic demise of a young diplomat be treated with decency and respect."



Arya, a 2008-batch Indian Foreign Services Officer was found dead inside the Indian embassy in Palestine on Sunday.

Calling Arya a "young and dedicated officer", Arindam Bagchi said that his passing away will leave a void.

"We are deeply shocked at the sudden demise of Shri Mukul Arya, India's Representative at Ramallah. A young and dedicated officer, his passing away will leave a void. Heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Ministry to his family members," Bagchi tweeted.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep shock over the passing away of Mukul Arya.

"Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya. He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)

