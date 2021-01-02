Mother of murdered 19-year-old says friends could have helped save her

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): The mother of a 19-year old who was murdered at a New Year party in Mumbai said on Saturday that her daughter could have been saved had she been called by her daughter's friends when the incident took place.

Earlier on Friday, two persons were arrested in connection to the death of the 19-year-old, Gajanan Kabdule, Senior Police Inspector at the Khar Police Station confirmed.

As per the police, the victim was killed at the Bhagwati Heights building situated in Mumbai's Khar area of the city on Thursday night.

While speaking to the media, the victim's mother, Nidhi Kukreja, said that her daughter, a psychology student at the Jai Hind College, had not planned to go to the party, but two of her friends convinced her at the last minute.



"The incident took place at 1:40 am and we were informed at 5 am. Her friends left her and fled from the scene. We were celebrating her father's birthday that night. Around 12:15 am, her friends from the neighbourhood came and asked if she could go with them to 14th Road, where the party was supposed to take place. They promised that they would be back in 30 minutes," Kukreja said.

When her parents called her later, the victim did not pick up the phone so they assumed that she was planning to spend the night out.

Kukreti further said that she got a call around 5 am in the morning, from the parents of another person at the party, asking them to come to the Police Station as their daughter was injured.

"When we reached here, my husband was told to go to Baba hospital. She was already dead by the time we reached," she added.

The two people arrested by the Mumbai Police have been booked under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police are also interrogating people who were present at the party. (ANI)

