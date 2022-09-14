Mother-son duo found hanging in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 14 (ANI): A mother and son were found hanging at their house at Hosaguddadahalli in Karnataka.

The duo has been identified as Laxmamma (48) and her son Madan (13).

"The information was received around 2.15 pm at the limits of Byatarayanapura police station, wherein it was reported that Laxmamma and her son Madan were found hanging from the window at their house at Hosaguddadahalli," said Lakshman B Nimbaragi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Bengaluru.



He further said that the bodies have been shifted to the Victoria hospital.

The DCP added that the reason for the "suicide" is yet to be ascertained and they are looking into the matter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

