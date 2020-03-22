Mother, son found positive for COVID-19, total number rises to 8 in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Two cases of COVID-19 have been found positive in UP's Noida, said Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargav on Sunday.

"Mother and son, residents of Sector 2, have been tested positive of coronavirus," said Bhargav.

The number of coronavirus cases has now mounted to 8 in Noida, he added.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

