Mother Teresa converted lakhs of people into Christianity in name of service: Akhada Parishad chief Narendra Giri

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Akhada Parishad president Narendra Giri on Tuesday claimed that Mother Teresa converted lakhs of people into Christianity in the name of service.

"Woman like Mother Teresa came here and converted lakhs of people into Christians in the name of service," he told reporters, while adding the Congress party never valued Hindus.

Supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Giri said that the proposal is welcome.

Hitting out at AIMIM leader Owaisi over tearing of the copy of the Bill, Giri said: "Owaisi is doing hooliganism outside and inside. He tore the copy of bill ... he should be booked for sedition ... I don't know why they fear. Owaisi is a traitor. He should be kicked out. He should go to Pakistan."

"People who have illegally infiltrated should get out. Muslims are safe in Muslim countries but Jain, Christians, Hindus are sad. So for them, there is a place here ... There is no problem. Amit Shah's proposal -- CAB -- is welcome," he said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. (ANI)

